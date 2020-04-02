A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 70-year-old man who was last seen in the Ruby Mountain area off McClellan Creek Road.
Michael Dean Brown is five feet eight inches tall and weighs 180 pounds according to the MEPA. He was last seen wearing blue plaid shirt, jeans, sandy color Carhartt jacket, ball cap with Jefferson Co Rd dept on it, and glasses
Michael has had some recent health issues.
If you have any information on Michael Brown you are asked to call Jefferson County Sheriff at 406-225 4075 or 911.