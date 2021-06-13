BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office requested a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a 14-year-old girl who reportedly left home after midnight Saturday with no cellphone and an extra bag of clothes.

According to the MEPA, Jodi Parsons, 14, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Jodi was last seen wearing black shorts, a white t-shirt with Disco Sucks written on it or Red Chili Peppers crop top with a blue tank top with butterflies.

Her mother reportedly found a note saying she was hitch-hiking to Oregon.

Jodie may possibly be with a man, Christopher Kunkle, and a woman, Shawni Goble in a green Ford Expedition heading to Tenino, Washington.

If you have any information on Jodi Parsons you are asked to please contact Gallatin County Sheriff Office at 406 582 2100 or 9-1-1.