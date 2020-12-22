Update, 12:30 pm, Dec. 23-
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) has released information regarding a crash that blocked Highway 191 for several hours Tuesday.
According to MHP, a Ford Expedition was driving southbound on Highway 191 when it encroached on the northbound lane and collided head-on with a semi.
The Ford came to a stop in the southbound lane and the semi stopped in the northbound lane, partially in the ditch.
MHP says five people, all from Georgia, were in the Ford. Two passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries and a 76-year-old woman was dead when first responders arrived on the scene.
The semi driver, a 55-year-old man from Big Timber, was injured in the crash as well.
BOZEMAN - A major crash is causing significant delays on Highway 191.
According to information from the Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Office Highway 191 between Storm Castle and the mouth of the Canyon will be blocked for several hours because of a crash at mile marker 64.
The Montana Department of Transportation travel conditions map shows the incident was reported around 4:00 PM on Tuesday:
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes or delay travel through the area. Additional information will be added as it is available.