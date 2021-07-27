Vault police light image

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana Highway Patrol is seeking public information regarding a fatal crash that took place July 27 at 12:22 p.m. on I-90 between the 7th and 19th Avenue exits in Bozeman.

MHP reports a 26-year-old Missoula man driving a 1996 Lexus LX was eastbound in the left lane and just finished a right-hand curve. The Lexus then drove off the left side of the roadway, turned right and overcorrected. 

He went into the right eastbound lane where he overcorrected again and began to rotate before striking the median. The Lexus then rolled across westbound lanes and off the shoulder of the road.

The driver was partially ejected and was wearing a seatbelt.

After interviewing witnesses, MHP believes a white or silver sedan may have been a factor in the crash.

If you have information on the incident, you are asked to call dispatch at 855-647-3777.

