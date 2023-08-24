YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - A Michigan man who was burned after leaving the trail in Yellowstone National Park was arraigned in federal court Wednesday.
Jason D. Wicks, 49, of Hillman, Michigan, is facing criminal charges of off-trail travel in a Yellowstone National Park thermal area and being under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the degree he was a danger to himself or others.
The National Parks Service says Wicks has pleaded not guilty.
At this time the incident is under investigation and a trail date has not been set.
Wicks is banned from Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks until these criminal charges are resolved.
Yellowstone National Park officials warn that the ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface.
You can learn more about safety in thermal areas from the National Parks Service here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.