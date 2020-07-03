Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND SOUTH CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM MDT... AT 511 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 9 MILES WEST OF CRESCENT LAKE, OR 24 MILES WEST OF MAMMOTH, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BIG SKY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&