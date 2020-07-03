BIG SKY- Gallatin County Search and Rescue transported a Michigan woman who was injured while mountain biking Thursday.
At 5:00 pm Thursday, Gallatin County Search and Rescue says Gallatin County 911 received a report of a woman who was injured while mountain biking in Big Sky.
The woman, a 23-year-old from Michigan, rolled her shoulder while biking on the Mountain to the Meadow trail.
Rescuers from Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue in Big Sky and the Big Sky Fire Department located the woman and transported her to an ambulance.
The woman was evaluated and released to her friends.