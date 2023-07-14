BOZEMAN, Mont. - Miller’s Jewelry in Bozeman becomes a Sweet Pea Festival icon every July as they prepare for the festival by hanging up their long line of festival posters.
The collection first started in the 1970s, when the festival began. But it was one of the previous owners, Kay Sandquist, who really moved the collection forward when she and her husband took over the jewelry store in the late 1980s.
The owners before them had kept a few posters, which Sandquist decided to put up every year for the festival. Then some customers donated a few of their old posters to fill in some of the blanks.
Sandquist added the latest poster to the collection each yearuntil they sold the store to their son and daughter-in-law, Cecand Jennifer Johnson, who have since continued the tradition.
Sandquist said once started framing the posters and hanging them up every summer in preparation for the festival, they really became a big conversation piece.
“Oh, they're just astonished to see so much - so many posters of so many years. And I know some of the artists and so forth from previous years, too,” she said. “So, they all come in and see that their posters up … people in the community like it as well as the visitors.
Miller’s collection starts with the first Sweet Pea Festival in 1978 and runs all the way through 2022, with only four years missing: 1980, 1981, 1983 and 1985.
“We are trying to complete the collection, so if we could find those four missing, I would be really excited,” Jennifer said.
The family is a really big supporter of the Sweet Pea Festival, she said. They already have their wristbands for this year and in the past, their kids ran in the race.
The posters are just one of the fun ways to display their support and excitement for the event.
“They’re colorful and they’re fun and they’re like a piece of Bozeman history,” Jennifer said.
