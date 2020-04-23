Mini libraries ditch books for snacks and toilet paper

BOZEMAN- The people of Bozeman are stepping up in all ways to act as a support to the community.
Right now, a mini library is ditching the books for food.
The tiny book box is normally full of different reads for members of the community to share.
But the small box of knowledge is full of cans of food, granola bars, and toilet paper.
Several mini-libraries across the area are getting this facelift.
Jonathan Bateman who founded this transformed many libraries says it's amazing to physically see the sense of community in your community. He went on to add in his Instagram post that there is no shortness of kindness in Bozeman.
This one is located on S. Wilson at the corner of Grand.
The sign on the window says, “take as much as you need. Love and let's get through this.”