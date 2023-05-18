Gallatin County Sheriff's Office
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Minor injuries are reported in a semi vs. car crash on Highway 191 in the Gallatin Canyon.

The crash is reported on Highway 191 at mile marker 60, south of Gallatin Gateway.

Traffic is flowing through the area, but only one lane is open.

Those commuting through the area are asked to drive carefully and expect delays.

