UPDATE: JUNE 14 AT 7:46 A.M.

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Jodi Parsons has been cancelled Monday.

According to the Montana Department of Justice, Jodi has been found Sunday night and she is safe.

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office requested a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a 14-year-old girl who reportedly left home after midnight Saturday with no cellphone and an extra bag of clothes.

According to the MEPA, Jodi Parsons, 14, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Jodi was last seen wearing black shorts, a white t-shirt with Disco Sucks written on it or Red Chili Peppers crop top with a blue tank top with butterflies.

Her mother reportedly found a note saying she was hitch-hiking to Oregon.

Jodie may possibly be with a man, Christopher Kunkle, and a woman, Shawni Goble in a green Ford Expedition heading to Tenino, Washington.

If you have any information on Jodi Parsons you are asked to please contact Gallatin County Sheriff Office at 406 582 2100 or 9-1-1.