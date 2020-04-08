UPDATE (4/09/2020) 6:57 p.m.
The Park County Sheriff's Office shared an update Thursday saying searchers found Res Windham deceased several miles from where he was last seen.
The full post from Park County Sheriff's Office:
It is with a heavy heart that I am writing this update. At around 4 p.m this afternoon searchers found Res Windham deceased several miles from where he was last seen. The two-day search included Park County deputies, Park County Search and Rescue, over 150 community volunteers, dog and horse teams, and air resources. I would like to personally thank all of you for the help and support and all of the community members that helped in so many ways. Please join me in keeping the family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.
Very sincerely yours,
Sheriff Brad W. Bichler
UPDATE (4/09/2020) 12:10 p.m.
The Montana Department of Justice says the Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Res Windham, 15, has expired; however, the boy is still missing.
Anyone with information on Res' whereabouts is urged to contact the Park County Sheriff's Office at (406) 222-2050 or call 9-1-1.
EMIGRANT, Mont. - The Park County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old last seen in the Emigrant area on Tuesday.
Res Windham, 15, is described as white, 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has hazel eyes, black hair and freckles on his nose, according to the Montana Department of Justice.
Res was wearing a gray t-shirt with the Goonies on it, jeans and a colorful hoodie, according to the DOJ.
The DOJ says he left to go on a run at about 5 p.m. Tuesday but does not have a cell phone or money with him.
His potential destination is unknown.
Anyone with information on Res' whereabouts is urged to contact the Park County Sheriff's Office at (406) 222-2050 or call 9-1-1.