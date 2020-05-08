The Belgrade Police Department says 15-year-old Jena Carolyn Smith has been located and is safe.
BELGRADE- The Belgrade Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.
According to BPD, Jena Carolyn Smith was last seen near the Belgrade Albertsons around 3:00 pm Friday.
Jena was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, dark gray sweatpants and was carrying a black Adidas drawstring bag.
If you see Jena, or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Belgrade Police Department immediately.