Jena Carolyn Smith
Jena Carolyn Smith courtesy of the Belgrade Police Department

The Belgrade Police Department says 15-year-old Jena Carolyn Smith has been located and is safe. 

 

BELGRADE- The Belgrade Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.

According to BPD, Jena Carolyn Smith was last seen near the Belgrade Albertsons around 3:00 pm Friday.

Jena was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, dark gray sweatpants and was carrying a black Adidas drawstring bag. 

If you see Jena, or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Belgrade Police Department immediately.

