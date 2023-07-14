BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Erika Franklin was reportedly last seen on July 10 working at the Business Hub Town Pump.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Erika has been actively attempting to avoid contact and it is believed she is with a man in his 20s by the name of Danny or Daniel.
Erika is described as being about 5’3” tall and weighs around 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
The sheriff's office says she is is active on social media and dating apps, and that she uses a fake name and claims to be 18.
If you have general tips about Erika’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency dispatch line at 406-582-2100 #2 to be connected with a Deputy Sheriff.
If you physically have eyes on Erika, you are asked to call 9-1-1 to send a Deputy Sheriff as quickly as possible.
People are asked to not call 9-1-1 unless you have Erika in your sight.
