Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED FOR RES WINDHAM, BUT HE STILL HAS NOT BEEN FOUND. RES IS A 15 YR OLD WHITE MALE, 5 FOOT 6 INCHES, 150 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, HAZEL EYES, AND FRECKLES ON HIS NOSE. RES WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A GRAY SHIRT WITH GOONIES ON IT, JEANS, AND A HOODIE WITH COLORFUL DESIGNS. HE DOESN'T HAVE HIS CELL PHONE. RES WENT FOR A RUN AT 7 PM TUESDAY NIGHT APRIL 7,2020 AND HASN'T BEEN SEEN SINCE, HE WAS LAST SEEN IN EMIGRANT AREA OF MONTANA. IF LOCATED CONTACT PARK COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE AT 4 0 6 2 2 2 2 0 5 0 OR 9 1 1.