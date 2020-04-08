UPDATE (4/09/2020) 12:10 p.m.
The Montana Department of Justice says the Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Res Windham, 15, has expired; however, the boy is still missing.
Anyone with information on Res' whereabouts is urged to contact the Park County Sheriff's Office at (406) 222-2050 or call 9-1-1.
EMIGRANT, Mont. - The Park County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old last seen in the Emigrant area on Tuesday.
Res Windham, 15, is described as white, 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has hazel eyes, black hair and freckles on his nose, according to the Montana Department of Justice.
Res was wearing a gray t-shirt with the Goonies on it, jeans and a colorful hoodie, according to the DOJ.
The DOJ says he left to go on a run at about 5 p.m. Tuesday but does not have a cell phone or money with him.
His potential destination is unknown.
