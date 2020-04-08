Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...MADISON AND GALLATIN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COMBINATION OF WET AND RAW CONDITIONS COULD SEVERELY STRESS NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FLASH FREEZE CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE ON ROADS AS MELTED SNOW ON ROADS FROM RECENT WARM TEMPERATURES SUDDENLY TURNS TO ICE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. && MOLDAN