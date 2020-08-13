The state is looking further into missing indigenous people and how the state legislature can use data to protect those at risk.
The Montana Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force met Thursday where they discussed and approved their first legislative report.
The report the task force approved provides the state legislature with an in depth analysis of missing people in Montana dating from 2017 to 2019, with the hopes this information will help pass laws to help those looking for missing indigenous persons.
Created in 2019 the Missing Indigenous Person Task Force presented their first legislative report Thursday. Over the last year the task force has collected data on the states missing indigenous people and now they are ready to present that data to the Montana legislature.
They can see the numbers they can see the impact how long people tend to go missing how many of them go missing and when they go missing," Missing Indigenous Persons Coordinator Tina Chamerlain said.
To answer "When" people tend to go missing, the task force found most go missing in May and then in the summer months. Less people go missing in the winter
Once reported missing, the individual on average will be found within a week. But there are those who have been gone for over a year and even more who have still not been found.
When it comes to "Where" people go missing, they have an answer for that too.
"Billings by far is where most of our people go missing then you see bia crow, bia fort peck and black feet all have five," Missing Person Specialist Brian Frost said.
At the beginning of the meeting they even included up to date totals of missing people. As of Thursday there were 180 people missing in Montana, 44 of those are indigenous.
While indigenous people make up about 6% of the states population they represent 24% of the states missing people.
With all this information collected in the report, the task force hopes it will guide the legislature to make more data driven decisions.
"It'll be great to have this done and reported to the state legislature so they can proceed with hopefully codifying some of our recommendations," Deputy Attorney General Melissa Schlichting said.
Other statistics they found include minors are by far reported missing the most compared to any other age group.
And when they break it down by gender 60% if missing people are women.
The report will be presented in Helena on September first.