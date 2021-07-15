GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - A missing person alert is out for a woman who hasn't been seen since July 4, 2021 in Billings.
According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice, Gallatin County sent out the alert for Morgan Rodean Russell, 31.
The DOJ said Russell has been missing scheduled appointments and has not been in contact with family, which is not normal. There is concern for her well-being.
Russell is described as a white woman, stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 130-pounds. She was last seen wearing white t-shirt under a black tee shirt with an MCM logo on it, black tights, Converse shoes and carrying a gray and black purse.
Anyone with information on Russell's whereabouts is asked to call the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 582-2121 or 9-1-1.