PRAY, Mont. - UPDATE: The Park County Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Nevaeh Knight-Vrana has been found and is safe.
The Park County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl reportedly last seen Monday night.
In a Facebook post by PCSO, Nevaeh Knight-Vrana is described as 5-foot, 5-inches tall with a medium build, bushy shoulder-length blond hair, blue eyes and braces with blue bands.
She was reportedly last seen in the Pine Grove Lane area in Pray at approximately 8:30 p.m. She was wearing a black oversized sweater with white stripes and black pants.
Anyone with information on Nevaeh's whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (406) 222-2050.