News release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
THREE FORKS – Missouri Headwaters State Park’s Summer Speaker Series will host a free Montana Conversations program featuring guest speaker Mary Jane Bradbury, who will present “A Mother’s Journey: The Life of Lucy Meriwether Lewis Marks.”
The program will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, behind the park office. There is no cost to Montana residents. An $8 entrance fee applies at Montana state parks for all nonresident vehicles. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chair and bug spray. S’mores will be served afterward.
The story of Thomas Jefferson’s Corps of Discovery is engrained in the history of our nation and is essential to our understanding of the past. The story of Lucy Meriwether Lewis Marks—the mother of Meriwether Lewis—remains largely unknown, yet it offers critical insight into our understanding of the intrepid explorer.
Join historical interpreter Mary Jane Bradbury as she unveils the story of this remarkable woman and the indelible impact she had on one of the key players in United States history.
About the speaker
Mary Jane Bradbury is a storyteller and historical interpreter who has traveled the Rocky Mountain West for more than 30 years, bringing history to life for audiences of all ages. She is a member of the Humanities Montana and Colorado Humanities speakers bureaus and is an artist in residence for the C.M. Russell Museum and the Montana Historical Society. Before moving to Montana in 2014, she was an interpreter and re-enactor for the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. She lives in Helena.
This presentation is offered through Montana Conversations, a program funded by Humanities Montana through grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Montana’s Cultural Trust and private donations. Humanities Montana is funded in part by coal severance taxes paid based upon coal mined in Montana and deposited in Montana’s cultural and aesthetic projects trust fund.
Missouri Headwaters State Park is about 5 miles northeast of Three Forks on Trident Road. For more information about the park, please visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/missouri-headwaters or call 406-285-3610.
