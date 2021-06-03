THREE FORKS, Mont. - Montana musician Rob Quist will perform a free concert at Missouri Headwaters State Park Saturday, June 12.

According to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Quist is launching the park's Summer Speaker Series with this year's theme “Significance of Public Lands.” Quist's music represents the lives and history of Montana with songs such as “Close to the Land” and “America … Pass it On.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. in the park campground. FWP said people should bring their own lawn chairs to the event, and there will be a marshmallow roast after.

Each Saturday, the park will feature a different speaker through Aug. 14.