YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Moderate fire danger is being reported park wide in Yellowstone National Park.
There are no current active wildfires or fire restrictions in place at this time.
Recreationists are being reminded that campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.
If you start a campfire, make sure it is attended and cold to the touch before leaving.
The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.
You can find information on current fire activity in Yellowstone from the National Parks Service.
