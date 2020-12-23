LIVINGSTON- Park County Health Officer, Laurel Desnick, announced that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Park County.
Vaccinations started Wednesday for clinical staff at both Livingston Healthcare and Community Health Partners.
A shipment of 100 additional Moderna vaccines the following week will go to vaccinate first responders, school nurses, the team of COVID-19 testers at the health department and staff at local home health agencies according to Desnick.
Staff and residents of the nursing home and assisted living centers will receive their vaccines from employees of Walgreens or CVS Pharmacies who will be traveling to Park County to administer these vaccinations.
Desnick says the next group to be vaccinated will be essential workers on the front lines, adding that the vaccinations will hopefully happen in January. The group will include grocery store employees, post office, dentists, law enforcement and citizens over 75.
When and where the vaccination clinics will take place will be shared as more information becomes available Desnick says.
“Overall, cases of COVID-19 in the county are stable, hovering around 8-or 9 cases daily in the past two weeks, Desnick said. “It is reassuring that the numbers have not climbed higher, but it does remain very concerning that we are not seeing cases go down as we would like.”