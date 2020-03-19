Modified shopping hours at grocery outlets in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- Right now some area grocers have modified hours into a place to allow for elderly members of the community to shop and staff to restock shelves.
It's important to note that several of these retailers have online order and pick up options which can be used to avoid going to the store altogether.
According to CNN Business online grocery order sales from the Walmart App are up 218%.
In the Bozeman area these area locations are having special hours for members of the high-risk communities and elderly to shop first:
Costco:
Monday - Friday
8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
For members of the senior community
Costco is posting a list of items they are out of our whiteboard at the front door.
Smiths:
7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
Over the age of 60
Albertson’s and Safeway:
Tuesday and Thursday
7 a.m to 9 a.m.
For members of the senior community
Heebs:
Operating on modified hours
7 a.m to 9 p.m.
Town and County:
Operating on modified hours
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Elderly and high risk can shop Saturday and Sunday 7 - 8 a.m.
Starbucks in Bozeman on Main had to close down attributing that back to lack of workforce during the virus outbreak.
You can download grocery shopping apps here.