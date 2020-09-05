Update, September 6 12:35 pm-
Deputies are currently giving warnings to residents in the Moffit Gulch area.
Evacuated residents who returned to Bridger Canyon area this morning to check on their homes should have left the area again by 11 am the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says.
Evacuations are in effect for Kelly Canton, Jackson Creek and all of Bridger Canyon.
Update at 5:47 pm-
Residents in Kelly Canyon are now being notified to evacuate.
Update at 5:23 pm-
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the Bridger Foothills Fire has jumped Bridger Canyon Road and structures are being lost.
Residents are continuing to be evacuated, and Brackett Creek residents have previously been notified of the possibility evacuations. Residents in that area are urged to voluntarily evacuate.
BOZEMAN- As of Saturday afternoon, Bridger Canyon Road is closed to non-residents between story Mill Road and Sedan let firefighters and law enforcement in and out of the Bridger Foothills Fire area.
All trails and roads in the Bangtails are closed as well.
People living on Jackson Creek Road all the way to I-90 or in Bridger Canyon are also being evacuated, teams from the Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue are going around. If you have not been contacted by the Sheriff’s Office yet, you are asked to evacuate voluntarily.
If you are displaced by the fire, the Montana Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter located at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 4383 Durston Road in Bozeman.
If you need to evacuate animals or have the ability to help Bridger Canyon Residents who have animals, check out Bozeman Lost Pet here.
Those who see smoke are asked not to call 9-1-1 unless they are being directly impacted by the fire.
Five surrounding counties are sending people to assist with the fire, and over 20 agencies are already helping.
Officials say structures have been taken out by the fire, and there is no word on firefighter injuries.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
8/5/2020 Update on the Bridger Foothills Fire.Posted by Gallatin County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, September 5, 2020