The following is a press release from Monforton School:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - At the February 14, 2023 Board Meeting, Monforton School District Board of Trustees approved a resolution to place a bond proposal on the May mail ballot for Monforton School District taxpayers.
The $14,875,000 bond proposal will fund the design and construction costs to create additional educational facilities for Monforton’s rapidly growing student population. In addition to adding educational facility space, the bond will also fund safety and security upgrades, create outdoor play and learning opportunities and improve parking, pedestrian, and vehicular circulation across the Monforton Schools’ campus.
The bond is a long-term solution to the rapid increase Monforton School District has experienced. Since 2012, the District has experienced an average of 10% annual enrollment growth resulting in both the elementary and middle schools operating at capacity. While smaller additions and bonds have kept up with enrollment until now, additional instructional space is a critical need. If this bond is not approved by Monforton voters, the District will have to add modular classrooms or consider renting facilities off-site and busing students.
These expansion plans have been developed during a master planning effort that plans for the next 5-20 years. These efforts included an assessment of Monforton School’s facilities conditions, and a utilization study. Community, staff, and student feedback was also collected to inform the comprehensive longterm master plan. This bond will address Phase 1 needs identified in the Master Plan, which were the highest priority needs.
The Monforton School community is invited to join us for two Bond Information Community Meetings. The meetings will be held on April 5 and April 19 both at 6 pm in the Monforton Middle School Gym. Everyone is encouraged to join and learn about the benefits of the bond scope, the process, and the tax payer implications.
The election will be conducted by the School District in an all mail ballot. Ballots will be mailed to all eligible registered voters in the Monforton District on April 14, 2023 and must be returned by mail to the Monforton School District Office, 6001 Monforton School Road or dropped-off in person to the office of the Monforton School District Office, 6001 Monforton School Road during regular business hours (8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday) no later than May 2, 2023. Ballots will be accepted at the school office up until 8 pm on Election Day only. Ballots can also be dropped off at the Gallatin County Election Office at 311 W. Main Street #302, Bozeman, MT on Election Day (May 2) from 8 am until 8 pm.
All ballots will be tabulated in accordance with Montana law with the preliminary results, if known, expected to be released after 8:00 p.m. on that day.
For further questions, please contact Monforton School Supertinendent, Darren Strauch at at 406-586- 1557. For more information on the process, visit: https://monfortonschool.org/2023-bond/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.