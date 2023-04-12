BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Monforton School District is putting a bond on this May’s ballot to fund some needed improvements to the school.
As Gallatin Valley has continued to grow as more people move into the area, the K-8 school has reached its capacity of 690 students. Just a few years ago the school added on its middle school building.
Now they are putting a $12 million bond on the ballot to fund an additional building, as well as some security measures and traffic flow improvements for the parking lot, said Monforton superintendent Darren Strauch.
The district is looking at building a 2-story building on campus for either K-2 or K-5 students, though it is unclear at this point how many grades would be included.
Traffic flow measures would include additional parking and an outlet to Circle F Trail. Safety measures could be new security cameras and key fobs or keycards for staff to get into buildings, Strauch said.
All these improvements are needed to help move the district forward.
“We’re just putting it out in front of voters to find out what their temperature is. I know that everything is getting expensive, more and more expensive,” he said. “But you know, like I said, we’re at capacity, we’re looking for opportunities to continue to educate and bring our students along.”
Only taxpayers who reside within the district boundaries would be paying for the bond. It would be about $48 per $100,000 in home value in the district.
The district will hold a Q&A meeting at 6 p.m. April 19 in the middle school gym so voters can learn more information and ask questions.
The district also sent out flyers with information regarding the bond and everything it could cover. To learn more about the bond and the district’s plans you can visit the Monforton School website.
