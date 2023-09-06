Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Montana, including the following county, Missoula. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 725 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. - https://www.weather.gov/mso/hydrology PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&