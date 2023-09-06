BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana is now the only state in the nation without a statewide ban on texting and driving.
Missouri was the only other state in the country without a statewide ban, but a new distracted driving law went into effect Monday August 28th, outlawing texting and driving, holding a phone, making calls and reading messages.
There are county and city restrictions on cell phone use while operating a motor vehicle in the Treasure State, however the ban is not statewide. Bozeman, Butte and Billings are among cities that have hands free ordinances in place.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, there were 207 fatalities on Montana roads in 2022, and 111 fatalities so far this year.
