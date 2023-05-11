GARDINER, Mont. - The Montana Chamber of Commerce is hosting their inaugural convergence event series Wednesday through Friday to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week.
The events are taking place throughout the Paradise Valley and Yellowstone areas, celebrating the kickoff of the summer 2023 tourist season at places like Yellowstone Valley Lodge, Mammoth Hotsprings Hotel and Sage Lodge.
Representatives from the tourism, outdoor recreation and film industries are all hosting discussions and luncheons and a big talking point is flood recovery, said Candace Strauss, Montana Chamber of Commerce V.P. of Marketing and Communications.
“I think that last year’s flooding event demonstrated that how when we collaborate together as the greater ecosystem that is our public land managers, our government officials, private industry, residents, and philanthropy… that we can really achieve anything,” she said.
Strauss says the Chamber is really trying to promote and recognize the critical role that travel and tourism plays in Montana’s economy by stimulating economic growth, creating job opportunities, growing diverse communities and bringing in new business
2022 saw 12.5 million non-resident visitors to the state of Montana. The tourism industry supported nearly 45,000 jobs. Bed tax revenue alone put $43 million into the state’s general fund, she said.
“So I think that’s the big takeaway – is that you may not be aware of tourism and all that involves, however, it does impact you in helping provide your services from your state government.”
Most tickets for the events are sold out. There are a limited number for Friday’s event starting at the Gardiner Chamber of Commerce. They will be taking people into Yellowstone for lunch and a Q&A session with Yellowstone Park administrators. More information on the events and the Montana economy can be found at the Montana Chamber of Commerce website.
