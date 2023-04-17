HELENA, MT- The Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (MTAAP) released the following statement in response to Governor Greg Gianforte proposed amendments to S.B. 99, a bill that prohibits medical and surgical gender-affirming care for children under the age of 18.
MTAAP’s statement can be viewed below:
“The Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics has consistently opposed S.B. 99, a bill that bans healthcare for gender-diverse Montanan youth. Like all our patients, transgender youth deserve access to medically-necessary, evidence-based healthcare. Just like all routine care pediatricians provide, gender-affirming care is safe, collaborative, and developmentally appropriate. This bill is an overly broad blanket ban that takes decisions that should be made by families and physicians and puts them in the hands of politicians. The Montana medical community has been united in opposing this bill throughout the legislative process. The letter released by Governor Gianforte perpetuates misleading and inaccurate information about gender affirming care that runs counter to the consensus among medical and scientific professionals. His amendments to the bill introduce further problems, including inaccurate definitions of “male” and “female”.
MTAAP has heard from many families who are worried about losing access to critical healthcare as a result of our state’s legislation of medical care.
Pediatricians will continue to advocate for LGBTQ+ patients and all the patients in our care. To all transgender and gender-diverse youth in Montana: you are seen, you are loved, and you belong in Montana.”
