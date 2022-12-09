UPDATE: 12:55 P.M.
The Montana Department of Justice is alerting the active shooter reports law enforcement agencies across the state have been receiving Friday are a hoax.
The DOJ said in a release dispatchers received calls in Billings, Colstrip, Forsyth, Manhattan, Miles City, Red Lodge, and Cascade and Madison counties.
“This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,” Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator Bryan Lockerby said in the release. “We are assisting with the coordination of these incoming threats to further the investigation and identify the source of the calls.”
Furthermore, the DOJ is reporting other states including South Dakota and Oklahoma have been recently receiving a similar series of hoax reports.
Threatening a school is a crime. It's called felony intimidation and can carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years and fines up to $50,000.
HELENA, Mont. - School districts across Montana received threats of school violence Friday.
Law enforcement agencies and school districts have shared information on these threats, with many saying the threats appear to be false.
According to the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, the calls making the threats are coming from out of the state.
Missoula County Public Schools sent an email to parents and staff saying they are being extra cautious and vigilant due to the threats, however, they have not been substantiated so far. Anyone with questions or concerns should contact their school’s office or email the district at safeschools@mcpsmt.org
Law enforcement in Carbon County, Cascade County, Custer County, Flathead County, Gallatin County, Missoula County, Rosebud County, Stillwater County and Yellowstone County have reported threats were made to schools in their area.
