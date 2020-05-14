Montana Department of Transportation to Fix Aging Big Sky Bridges

BIG SKY- The Montana Department of Transportation is launching the Big Sky Bridge Decks project to improve three bridges in the area by repairing or replacing each deck and paving over the surface.
The three structures to be improved are located on Highway 191 north of the turn to Big Sky, on Lone Mountain Trail near the intersection with Highway 191, and Lone Mountain Trail near Little Coyote Road.
Work will start after Memorial Day from May through November.
Drivers can expect to see single-lane closures with traffic signals in place to stop and guide traffic.
Construction work will focus on improving bridge decks; the surface of a bridge that vehicles drive on.
MDT welcomes all to attend the project’s virtual open house, held online via Zoom, on May 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. Construction for the project is anticipated to start on Tuesday, May 26, after Memorial Day weekend.
Registration is required to attend the virtual open house. To register, visit bitly.com/bigskybridges and click on the registration link.