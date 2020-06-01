GARDINER, Mont. - For the first time in more than two months, the Montana entrances to Yellowstone National Park - in Cooke City, Gardiner, and West Yellowstone - are open to visitors.
"I haven't been out and about a ton today but I can already tell it's a lot more busy in Gardiner," said Gardiner resident Elijah Byrd.
Adds Byrd's friend Evan Guengerich: "Recently, we haven't been seeing a lot of people - just with the whole situation and the pandemic - so this definitely feels really busy and different compared to normal, I guess."
But "busy" is relative for a town that's been essentially empty outside of its year-round residents for the last two months.
The line of cars going through Yellowstone's north gate in Gardiner was more of a steady stream on Monday than the roaring river of vehicles cameras caught in Wyoming when those entrances reopened on May 18.
But like the reports coming from Wyoming's entrances, there was a lack of public safety concern amongst visitors at Montana's north entrance as well.
Park rangers are limiting their interactions with the public and wear face masks on the job. The park has put out signs reminding visitors to take health precautions, but there was hardly a mask in sight on visitors in crowded areas.
While most people did fairly well in social distancing from other people outside of their own groups, you couldn't say the same for the animals. Around a dozen times throughout the day on Monday, I saw tourists approach Yellowstone's elk - only a few steps away from the animals that they're supposed to stay 25 yards from. The sight called to mind an incident that happened just two days after Wyoming's gates reopened, when a woman was injured by a bison after approaching it.
Jon Tharaldsen and Jon Nerdal are part of a group of friends who left their home in Minneapolis for a last-minute road trip out to Yellowstone. They got lucky to enter on the first day the Montana entrances reopened.
"The thing I liked the best was probably the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone River, that was probably the coolest, coolest thing that I saw when I was here," said Tharaldsen.
The Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel, one of the few lodging options within the park, was only at 10-15% capacity for Monday night.
But since gateway businesses survive off of tourist dollars, any increase in visitors is worth celebrating.
"In every facet of our community, the summers in the park are really important," said Byrd.
"I woke up this morning and I could instantly tell that the town was starting to come alive again," Guengrich said. "It was actually really cool. The streets, there were different cars, different plates were around. And in a way it was really exciting, 'cause I just had a conversation at night with my parents on how the community really needs these tourists to come back."
Montana Right Now reached out to the park to get their take on how Monday's opening went but did not hear back by air time. However, park rangers are limiting their interactions with the public right now.
While we see Yellowstone's gates opened up again, in Montana's other national park - Glacier - there's still no announced date for reopening.