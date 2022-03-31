BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana FFA is hosting their 92nd Annual Montana FFA State Convention in Bozeman to compete for a spot at the national FFA convention.
Montana State University is hosting over 2,000 Montana FFA members, advisors, and supporters from March 30 to April 2.
During the four-day state convention, students will participate in daily workshops, listen to speakers, attend career development events and have the chance to attend the Montana career and trade show.
Across the state, there are around 5,600 kids that are a part of an FFA program.
Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer said, "It is an awesome opportunity for kids to learn more about the agriculture and how it works. It's really cool for the big towns like Missoula and Billings where these kids don't have any idea what agriculture is about and they can take an ag class and the next thing you know we got a new farmer."
On Thursday afternoon a group of students from the Missoula County Public Schools got to use some of their FFA skills and cook for their peers at the convention using meat from the MCPS's Schoolhouse Meats Program.
"It is really a great thing to be able to cook all this food for them because it comes from our own meat lab at our own high school which is processed by us and we as the students have classes that help us process all these animals and get to see the outcome and feed other people with what we made," Big Sky High School Student Hunter Curtiss said.
Many FFA students at the convention said they want to work in the agriculture industry after high school.
Big Sky High School Student Kylie Fontaine said, "After high school, I kind of want to become a vet. I'm not sure where I want to go with that but I would like to go into the agriculture industry."
This year National FFA Convention will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana this October.
More information about the Montana FFA can be found here.
