BOZEMAN, Mont. - Nnamdi Kanaga wanted to use his story to help other people in a way he never got the chance to do.
Kanaga had an estranged relationship with his father, but when he passed away in 2019, Nnamdi felt regret for not trying to mend their relationship. Kanaga said said it was in a McDonalds shortly after his father died he became inspired to make the film "The Hail Mary." After meeting another black man while with his friends while eating, they began to talk about their relationships with their fathers. He encouraged the stranger to reach out to his father to fix their relationship, because Kanaga wishes he still could have.
So, after getting home and breaking down, he decided to use his passion for film to inspire other men to mend estranged relationships with their fathers. He also wanted to show it from the fathers side more than other films on the same topic. He says that sometimes there are reasons for being absent and a little understanding can help people heal. Kanaga wanted to challenge these stereotypes of absent black fathers by offering a different perspective.
He did so using a black lead cast, the first of it's kind filmed in the state of Montana.
"I was going to fight with every strength within me to make that happen. Because I wanted to make history so bad," Said Kanaga.
Kanaga says there were doubters. That many suggested changing parts of the film to appeal to the demographics in Montana a little more, but he held true. After the film was finished he showed it at multiple film festivals and won several awards, validating the determination and effort.
Kanaga says one of the most difficult parts of the whole process was promoting it, simply trying to get people to watch it. He would post on social media trying to promote it and get it onto a streaming platform but was having very little success doing so. Kanaga said it started to take a toll mentally.
"When you make a film and nobody gets to see it, that is very depressing," Said Kanaga.
He still received a lot of support from friends and those who worked on the film to give it time and it will work out. Then, one day after tweeting again about the film for promotion, he received a direct message. It was from a man named Mark saying he could help distribute his film.
"I thought it was a scam. Who just DM's you from no where?" said Kanaga.
Turns out Mark was a executive producer and actually did have the connections to get "The Hail Mary" out for the world to see. In August Kanaga got a call from Mark saying the film was on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Roku and more.
"I was in tears, like wow, an independent black film maker in Montana who made a film about black people...it's a blessing, I am so grateful that I get to share this with the world"
