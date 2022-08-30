BOZEMAN, Mont. - In a unanimous decision Montana Fish and Wildlife approved to purchase 5,677 acres at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains about 20 miles south of Lewistown.
Originally this land was owned by Forrest Allen of Cody, Wyoming. He donated his family’s homestead to the Shodair Children’s Hospital upon his death in 2019. Shodair wanted the land to be used by future generations and turned down bigger offers to make this land public. The proceeds will go to help Shodair build their new children's hospital.
Marcus Strange from the Montana Wildlife Federation says this large of an amount of land simply just doesn't get sold in one piece nowadays.
"The size is just an incredible opportunity and gives us all that access to that island range behind it," said Strange.
The island mountain range he is referring to is land that had previously been surrounded by private property making it virtually unaccessible to people. They call it an island range because you would most likely have to go through private property to get to it. Now with this new public property, it opens access to over 10,000 acres for people to hunt, backpack, and explore.
Another reason why this is such an important purchase is because it is right in the heart of elk country. Elk are significantly overpopulated in Montana due to lack of access for hunters. This will go a long ways into helping control that population that is 900% over objective.
The purchase still has to be authorized from the Montana Land Board, who's five members narrowly voted to approve a minor expansion of the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area. Strange said this one has nearly unanimous approval so the signs are positive it will pass the vote on October 17.
