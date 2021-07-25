HELENA, Mont. - Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to three unrelated fatal crashes Saturday.
The first crash was reported around 5:20 pm on 16 Mile Creek Road near Belgrade.
MHP reports a 1999 Chevy Suburban was westbound on the dirt road and was driving too fast for the conditions.
The car went off the left side of the road, and the driver reportedly overcorrected and drove off the right side of the road where the car then rolled.
The driver, a 54-year-old man from Bozeman, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected. MHP says the man was pronounced deceased on the scene.
A passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Billings was wearing a seat belt and was transported to Bozeman Deaconess.
Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in this crash.
A second crash was reported around 6:14 pm near Lincoln on MT-200.
MHP reports a 2012 Harley Davidson FXDF MC was westbound on MT-200 when it drifted off the right side of the road, into the ditch and up the opposite side.
The motorcycle then skid as it went through some brush and rolled.
The driver, a 59-year-old man from Ovando, was transported to St. Patricks Hospital in Missoula but died in transit. MHP says he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
A third crash was reported around 9:32 pm on BIA Route 150 near Poplar.
According to MHP, the driver of a 2019 Chevy Cruze failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled through the intersection and left the road.
The car impacted a ditch embankment before continuing over 100 feet from the initial impact to its final resting position on its wheels in a field.
A passenger, a 58-year-old woman from Poplar, was killed in the crash.
The driver, a 28-year-old woman, was reportedly not injured in the crash.
MHP says alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash and no seat belts were used.