BOZEMAN, MONT. - In a narrow vote, the Montana Land Board voted to approve the state's acquiring a small private parcel to be managed as part of the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area.
This high-quality habitat was a priority for hunters and anglers who were worried that private developers would ruin hunting and outdoor opportunities for Montanans.
The 829-acre Willow Creek parcel will now be protected as a wildlife habitat and public access will be increased. The property is an important habitat for elk, mule deer, moose, antelope, and many other species.
Marcus Strange, Director of State Policy for the Montana Wildlife Federation commended his teams work putting together the whole project to protect this land. He also had praise for Governor Gianforte who was very vocal in support. The landowners selling the property are Roger and Gayle Burnett, who Strange said were very helpful and patient during the entire process. They have owned the property since 2004.
There was opposition, one board member was concerned about an easement on the property and another stood firm on the belief that there should be no net gain to public land.
"This is a board that has approved many of these projects, and we hope that can continue going forward," said Strange.
The next opportunity for this will be a 5,677-acre Wildlife Management Area in the Big Snowy Mountains. Strange said this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to protect an area this large and so far things are looking positive for it.
