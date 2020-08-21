Montana-made book Burnt Tree Fork highlights fly fishing, betrayal, revenge and murder

LIVINGSTON- A Montana-made book by author Jerry Bonnell and Riverfeet Press Publisher Daniel Rice mixes one of Montana’s biggest pastimes into a nonfiction adventure.
On the back of every paperback Burnt Tree Fork novel, Livingston’s Riverfeet Press logo reminds readers of the Montana book publisher started back in 2013 by Rice.
Rice focused on themes of outdoor adventure and the environment for the books he looked to publish.
For every book purchased, you can get a burnt tree beetle fishing fly as Bonnell is an avid Montana fly fisherman. He spent the beginning of his career in the Navy and spent most of his career teaching English.
Bonnell said he doesn’t regret teaching but wishes he would’ve followed his passions sooner which is what led to the creation of Burnt Tree Fork.
“Follow your passions, follow the voices inside of you, I had the same passions and voices today that I had back when I was young, but teaching it takes all of your energies and I didn’t have time in the evening to do that kind of thing, to write,” Rice said.
According to Rice, Riverfeet Press sees 30 to 50 manuscript submissions a month, but only end up doing about three to five books a year.
Rice said Bonnell’s book stood out to him among others and he helped Bonnell sell his novel at a handful of fly shops around Livingston along with a few other books he sells in the Livingston/Bozeman region.
Rice said it’s not about the sales for him, but really about the authors he picks to publish and what they can do for readers.
“We’re looking to really connect with readers and share what experiences the writers have had and what they’ve learned from those experiences and how those lessons combine with the natural outdoors can kind of help turn us into better people,” Rice said.
Almost the whole operation of Riverfeet Press is conducted out of Rice’s garage. He features several independent authors in Montana.
Along with their fishing fly’s giveaway, they are looking to do their books and beer promotion where you can buy a book and get a free beer in the fall at Neptune’s Brewery in Livingston.
More information on Riverfeet Press can be found here.