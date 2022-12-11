HELENA, Mont. - Montana has made GoFundMe’s list of top 10 most generous states of 2022.
Montana has ranked 9th on their list after residents rallied together to donate to causes following flooding earlier this year and families struck by tragedies.
GoFundMe provided the following details on a few fundraisers that ran in 2022:
· Of course the massive flooding of the Yellowstone River caused chaos for many Montanans. Residents of the state quickly rallied to help the families most impacted. This one effort alone raised $56,000
· .The Livingston and Bozeman communities were sites of the two largest GoFundMe fundraisers in 2022. Both were to help local families following tragic deaths. Nearly $200,000 was raised to support the family of Bozeman High Teacher Kelly Fulton after he was hit by a car while riding his bike. Another $147,000 was raised to help the Clouatre Family after their husband/father, Craig, was killed by a grizzly bear while on a hiking trip.
· GoFundMe also benefited many Montana State University athletes in 2022. Following a horrific fire on the MSU Lacrosse bus the community rallied to raise more than $70,000 to replace athletic and academic equipment, and to send the team to Nationals. The MSU club hockey team also qualified for Nationals, but gets little-to-no school funding. $47,000 was donated to help them make a run at the ACHA Cup.
You can find GoFundMe’s “A Year in Help” to see other ways people have donated to causes here.
