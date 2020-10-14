Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH OCCURRING. * WHERE...MEAGHER, GALLATIN, BROADWATER, JEFFERSON, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK AND MADISON. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND CAUSE LOCAL POWER OUTAGES. TRAVEL WILL BE SOMEWHAT DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. &&