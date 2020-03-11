TOWNSEND, Mont. - 20,000 United States soldiers - including members of the Montana National Guard - have been chosen to deploy for Defender 2020, a large-scale military exercise involving many countries.
Germany is the destination for these National Guard members as they prepare for Defender 2020, an exercise that tests and shows off America's military force abroad. The deployment will take 500 Montana National Guard members to Germany, where they'll stay for about 30 days. They will be deployed sometime this spring.
Montana's National Guard might be smaller than some of the other units deploying, but they boast a lethal piece of equipment.... One that only this national guard is approved to use: the M1A2 Abrams tank.
Special Robert Swensen, a member of 1-163rd Charlie Company, is one of the Montana National Guard members traveling to Germany. He assists in operating the M1A2 Abrams.
"In my opinion, one of the most lethal machines on the battlefield," he says about the machinery. "We're able to reach out, touch targets, day or night."
The tank weighs in at a mind-boggling 68.7 tons and even from hundreds of feet away, the M1A2 can nearly guarantee a perfect shot on a target.
While the technology and the sheer might of these tanks are clearly impressive, they're just hunks of metal without the people operating them.
"During one of our trainings," Swensen explains, "we lost one of our crew members due to illness and attempted to operate with only three men. And it was brutal. It was a bear. We were not nearly as efficient or as effective. So without that fourth crew member, we just can't do our job 100%."
The best of the best are preparing almost daily to travel halfway around the world and show off their prowess.
Casy Hanlan, a tank commander for the 1-163rd Charlie Company, isn't surprised his unit was asked to go to Germany to represent the country.
"I think our unit is really good at what we do," says Hanlan. "I think we're really good at achieving our goals and our missions on the tanks."
"It's a huge honor - it's definitely humbling, being chosen like we were," emphasizes Swensen. "It instills a great sense of pride in my state and my unit knowing that we can do a job, do it well. Not only here, but overseas as well."