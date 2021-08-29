DILLON, Mont. - The Montana National Guard State active duty personnel and Northern Rockies Incident Management Team #5 are helping fight Alder Creek, Trail Creek, and Christensen Fires.
As of Sunday, over 64,000 acres of land has burned throughout the Big Hole Valley.
Incident Commander Northern Rockies Team #5, Joe Sampson said, "Trail Creek, Christianson and Alder Creek Fires are running west to east from basically the Continental Divide and our border with Idaho over to Wise River so it Wisdom and Wise River are the main communities closet to the fire.”
The first fire started July 8 and right now the largest fire which has burned over 39,000 acres is the Trail Creek fire.
Sampson said all three fires were started by lightning.
Last week, a new group of Montana National Guards did their red card training and joined the crews at the base camp and fire lines.
National Guard Officer, Captain Lloid Tangen said, “Right now we are doing camp support which includes a lot of supplies more logistics support, and any other support that is needed to help assist with the fire operations.”
Currently. there is over 400 personal working on the fire lines.
On Sunday, crews at the Trail Creek fire spent their day working on the line doing suppression repair and searching for remaining hot spots from the fire.