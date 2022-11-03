BOZEMAN, Mont. - Recently, two Montana National Guard Youth Program volunteers were presented with national-level awards by Maj. Gen. Pete Hronek, the Adjutant General of Montana.
Gracie Leiva was chosen as the Youth Volunteer of the Year and Brynn Mortieau was chosen as the Child and Youth Program Volunteer of the year for fiscal year 2021 by Maj. Gen. Eric K. Little, Director of Manpower and Personnel (J1), National Guard Bureau.
In a press release from the Montana National Guard, Hronek says “It is an accolade in itself to be recognized at the state level, but to have two of our volunteers recognized as the best amongst the 54 states and territories for their hard work and dedication is amazing."
Combined the two girls have contributed nearly 1,000 hours of volunteer service to the Montana National Guard Child and Youth Program.
According to the Montana National Guard, Leiva has over 400 volunteer hours over the past four years, supporting 52 separate events, while Mortieau has supported 48 events over the past six years with more than 500 volunteer hours.
In addition to receiving plaques recognizing their award, Hronek presented both recipients with the Adjutant General’s challenge coin and the two received an incentive ride in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter.
Leiva is a 2022 graduate of Jefferson High School while Mortieau is a 2020 graduate of Helena High School.
Both currently attend Montana State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.