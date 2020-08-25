MT. HOOD, Oregon - A Montana pilot has reportedly died in a helicopter crash while fighting a wildfire in Oregon.
The crash happened Monday, in the Mt. Hood National Forest. The Type 1 Kmax was conducting bucket drops on the White River Fire in rough terrain, according to fire information officers.
Suzanne Flory, Acting Director of Communications, Northwest Region, USDA Forest Service, confirmed the pilot is a white male from Montana, who was flying a Montana-based helicopter.
Additional details about the pilot have not been released.
The following a release from the Mt. Hood National Forest:
On Monday, August 24, we lost a member of our firefighting family in a tragic helicopter accident on Mt. Hood National Forest.
Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and USDA Forest Service air and ground resources responded immediately to the accident site. There will be an investigation into the accident, and the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified.
The firefighting community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic loss and our condolences go out to the pilot's family, friends, and co-workers.
There will be a virtual media briefing with the USDA Forest Service and Wasco County Sheriff’s Department sometime tomorrow. More details and a link will be provided when they are finalized.
More than 300 firefighters are assigned to 1,200+ acre White River Fire.