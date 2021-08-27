Montana Pitmaster Classic BBQ Competition Starts Today

BOZEMAN, Mont. – It's time to get your spatulas out and put on your grilling aprons as Bozeman's biggest barbecue competition is back and looking to raise money for the Gallatin Valley YMCA.
Volunteers from the Gallatin Valley YMCA help Kenyon Noble Lumber and Hardware put on the two-day event to raise awareness for the unique sport and world of barbecue competitions while also looking to raise money and awareness for their lack of volunteers.
Gallatin Valley YMCA posted to their Facebook in need volunteer coaches for their kids football leagues and are even offering a free year of membership if you sign up.
What some people may not know about are the 30 plus grill teams they are helping out that come in from all over the country and even Canada for the annual cook-off.
“We like to help the kids so it’s all about the kids, they come out work it and we do it because we love barbecue, we love getting people together and we want to create an awareness in Montana about this great contest,” Assistant Manager and creator of the Montana Pitmaster Classic Troy Heusel said.
The competition will donate 30% of the profits to the Gallatin Valley YMCA and you can come by and taste some professionally made barbecue food.
All you have to do is bring your appetite as entry is free and you can also learn some grilling tips and tricks from some of the best in the world in the Kenyon Noble parking lot on Oak Street in Bozeman.
The Montana Pitmaster Classic starts on Friday Aug. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. and the competition event starts on Saturday Aug. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m.
More information can be found here.