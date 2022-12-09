BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana wildlife officials released a draft grizzly bear management plan out to the public for review on Tuesday.
The 468 page document outlines how the state plans to address human and grizzly conflicts and support the reconnection of isolated populations of bears. It was opened for public comment for 30 days but many conservation groups stated that period was not a long enough time for that size of a document, especially around the holidays. Those groups included the Western Watersheds Project, Swan View Coalition and Sierra Club, among others. Some stated that at least 60 days seems reasonable for public comment.
Grizzly bears are currently on the Endangered Species List and a plan like this can lay out Montana's vision for the species whether they are listed or not. The plan draws from elements of the state’s conservation strategies, a federal grizzly bear recovery plan and the work of an Grizzly Bear Advisory Council. If approved it will guide management of the species in Southwest and Western Montana.
There are two options, one being no-action and going with what they have in place now. In the second option the department would maintain core populations of grizzlies at recovery levels, but manage for a significantly lower density of bears in between those regions, creating opportunities for isolated bear populations to connect and exchange genetics, which is what Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks prefers.
FWP would prioritize distributing aid to landowners as part of efforts to minimize human-bear conflicts. In areas where grizzlies expand their ranges, but that movement does not lead to genetic connectivity, tolerance for conflict bears would be lower according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
After Grizzly Bears were listed on the Endangered Species Act zones were set aside in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and Washington for their recovery. These efforts have been successful, leading to petitions for some areas like the Northern Continental Divide to take grizzlies off the list.
Grizzlies are roaming farther away from Yellowstone and Glacier park boundaries and the FWP would like to not relocate them as long as they are moving through areas where they are likely to contribute to connectivity.
If the Endangered Species Act protections are removed, FWP could adopt a conservative grizzly bear hunting season, according to the draft plan. Hunting could be used to limit the expansion of grizzlies into areas where genetic connectivity between core populations is unlikely, particularly in central and eastern Montana.
The department is hosting a statewide Zoom webinar to share details about the state’s proposal with the public next Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. The draft plan and environmental impact statement are open for public comment until Jan. 5.
