BOZEMAN, Mont. - What can make you smile more in a tough time than the handsome face of a Montana's favorite llama?
Lewis the Llama is getting even more people to fall in love with his toothy, woolly charm. This time, he's spreading some joy through one of Montana's most popular magazines.
You've seen Lewis on Montana Right Now many times before, but now his owner Susi Huelsmeyer-Sinay is sharing his amazing journey in the latest issue of Distinctly Montana.
Lewis wandered the wilds of Yellowstone National Park for three months after escaping from his previous owner. Huelsmeyer-Sinay rescued him and raised thousands of dollars to pay for his critical jaw surgery.
Huelsmeyer-Sinay says she's also working on a children's book. We'll be the first to report on that when it comes out!