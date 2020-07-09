LIVINGSTON- Montana’s Rib & Chop House in Livingston is temporarily closing after a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
The restaurant posted to their Facebook saying the Health Department has reached out to those who have come in contact with the confirmed case and have quarantined them.
The person who tested positive for COVID-19 has not worked in the building since July 1 according to the post.
They say they are working to reopen as soon as possible.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and during this time we will be sanitizing our building in an effort to provide the safest environment for our staff and guests. We will keep you posted on our date of reopening,” Montana’s Rib & Chop House wrote.