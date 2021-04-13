BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Science Center is celebrating 20 years of enriching the community by engaging children and adults with hands-on science and technology.
The center was founded in 2001 by city residents, who wanted to experiment with STEM learning opportunities for all ages.
After serving Montanas for 20 years, the center offers interactive exhibits, educational programs, weekly programs as well as summer camps.
Montana Science Center, Executive Director Abby Turner said, "All of our exhibits are interactive and hands-on and encourage working together with the caregiver and the child but they focus in a STEM topic so focusing primarily on science and technology and anything from physics to engineering and building."
Due to COVID-19, the center is encouraging people to make a reservation online before visiting.
Admission costs $9 per person over the age of 2-years-old and a mask is required to be worn inside the building.
The Montana Science Center said they are going to expand their exhibits and hours of operation this summer.
More information about the Montana Science Center can be found here.