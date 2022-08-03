BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana Science Center Director of Technology Tim Schober voluntarily implanted a RFID chip inside his body making him part machine last Thursday.
RFID stands for Radio Frequency IDentification and is a simple transponder that transmits a small amount of data when stimulated by radio energy.
The chip is the size of a grain of rice and was implanted into the web of Schober's hand through a single point piercing.
Schober has always been interested in the future of humanity as technology advances and the boundary between the two.
The chip is used for contactless payment, keyless car fobs, some hotel room door locks, and more.
The procedure was performed by body modification specialist Kimri Rosales and the owner of Element Tattoo to ensure proper sanitary and safety procedures were taken.
Schober's daughter Amelia explained how she felt about her day getting chipped.
"I feel pretty amazed that he is actually brave enough to do this and he likes to just find new things no one else in our family has ever done," Amelia said.
On Wednesday Schober explained how the chip has impacted his everyday life.
"A little bit tenderness but it didn't hurt. I could feel some soreness but at no point did I want to take any pain reliever," Schober said.
The chips are becoming more popular around the world and some people in Europe are using their chips as a boarding pass to get on a plane.
Next, Schober said he is going to get a glass-encased magnet implanted in his finger.
Schober said, "The magnet will give me a sixth sense, allowing me to feel magnetic fields from other magnets and many electronic devices like motors, microwave ovens, and retail loss prevention detectors.”
More information about the Montana Science Center and if you want to learn about Schober's chip can be found here.
